Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Family Financial Readiness - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E4 - 22 August 2023

    Military Family Financial Readiness - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E4 - 22 August 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Financial readiness. We all know this is vital, but how many of us can say that we - and our military families - are fully prepared?

    On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we have a fantastic discussion with Sarah Bumgardner, the Director of Partnerships and Member Engagement for the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association, about what it means to be financially ready, why this is so crucial for military families and military spouses, and (most importantly) the steps we need to take to ensure that our families are financially sound.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76727
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109919063.mp3
    Length: 00:27:34
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Family Financial Readiness - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E4 - 22 August 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT