Military Family Financial Readiness - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E4 - 22 August 2023

Financial readiness. We all know this is vital, but how many of us can say that we - and our military families - are fully prepared?



On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we have a fantastic discussion with Sarah Bumgardner, the Director of Partnerships and Member Engagement for the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association, about what it means to be financially ready, why this is so crucial for military families and military spouses, and (most importantly) the steps we need to take to ensure that our families are financially sound.