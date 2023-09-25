Outpost Outspoken, Episode 45

Host Ana Henderson talks with Program Analyst and Engineering Support Branch Team Lead Jose Rodriguez about YPG's summer intern program. Plus, host James hilbert chats with Kylie Kime, a participant in the Army Fellows Program at YPG.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 10:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76722
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109917992.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:18
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
