ACS Community Baby Shower

Army Community Service and New Parent Support Program is hosting a community baby shower on Nov. 2, 2023, at the Rheinlander Convention Center on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. The event, open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders, celebrates all new and expecting parents with food, entertainment and educational resources. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)