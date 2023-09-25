Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACS Community Baby Shower

    ACS Community Baby Shower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Army Community Service and New Parent Support Program is hosting a community baby shower on Nov. 2, 2023, at the Rheinlander Convention Center on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. The event, open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders, celebrates all new and expecting parents with food, entertainment and educational resources. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76714
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109917847.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACS Community Baby Shower, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    families
    Baumholder
    Army Family & MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT