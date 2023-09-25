Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday game and winter safety News Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, AFN Kaiserslautern provided play-by-play analysis, live, at Kaiserslautern High school’s football game. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Safety Specialist, Herbert Nold, says this month is the time to change to winter tires. (U.S. Army audio Sgt Tamillyah Jo)

    TAGS

    football
    safety
    tires
    winter
    kmc

