On Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, AFN Kaiserslautern provided play-by-play analysis, live, at Kaiserslautern High school’s football game. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Safety Specialist, Herbert Nold, says this month is the time to change to winter tires. (U.S. Army audio Sgt Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 08:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76713
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109917831.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Friday game and winter safety News Update, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT