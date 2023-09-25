MWR is hosting sailor appreciation day on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 06:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76710
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109917661.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
