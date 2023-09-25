Straight Talk with Fleet Compton

5th Fleet Command Master Chief Lateef Compton and DJ Cali welcome in our new chiefs, say goodbye to summer and reminisce over Hannah Montana. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne).
Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 03:45
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:55:36
