On this week's Marne Report podcast we learn all about the 2023 Best Squad Community Fitness event that's happening tomorrow at 9 A.M. at Savannah's Forsyth Park. Get the lowdown on this year's Best Squad competition and what you can look forward to during tomorrow's community event. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 18:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76694
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109915432.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
