The Marne Report

On this week's Marne Report podcast we learn all about the 2023 Best Squad Community Fitness event that's happening tomorrow at 9 A.M. at Savannah's Forsyth Park. Get the lowdown on this year's Best Squad competition and what you can look forward to during tomorrow's community event. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!