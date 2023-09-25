Wildlife biologist discusses using goats to combat invasive species, save Army resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76693" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses the use of goats Sept. 29, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 100 goats are being used combat invasive species at Fort McCoy, and they are very effective, Luepke said. The goats also provide a natural method to curtail invasive plant species and save on Army resources in purchasing other ways to remove invasives. It also saves on man hours for controlling invasive plants and related work. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)