Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses the use of goats Sept. 29, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 100 goats are being used combat invasive species at Fort McCoy, and they are very effective, Luepke said. The goats also provide a natural method to curtail invasive plant species and save on Army resources in purchasing other ways to remove invasives. It also saves on man hours for controlling invasive plants and related work. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 01:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76693
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109915146.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wildlife biologist discusses using goats to combat invasive species, save Army resources, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT