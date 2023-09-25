Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildlife biologist discusses using goats to combat invasive species, save Army resources

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses the use of goats Sept. 29, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 100 goats are being used combat invasive species at Fort McCoy, and they are very effective, Luepke said. The goats also provide a natural method to curtail invasive plant species and save on Army resources in purchasing other ways to remove invasives. It also saves on man hours for controlling invasive plants and related work. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 01:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
