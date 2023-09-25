Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Rota News Resiliency Fair 2023

    Eagle Rota News Resiliency Fair 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    09.27.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    FFSC Rota hosts a resiliency fair for Suicide Prevention Month on NAVSTA Rota, Sep. 27, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76684
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109914140.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Rota News Resiliency Fair 2023, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT