    At Altitude: SEAC Ramon Colon-Lopez

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    Airman magazine interview with Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, SEAC Ramon Colon-Lopez. After a storied career in joint special operations, Colon-Lopez is in a unique position to advise on the military's enlisted personnel and promote the warfighting benefit of NCO's empowered to make operational decisions in the battlespace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude: SEAC Ramon Colon-Lopez, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    enlisted
    SEAC
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)

