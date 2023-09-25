Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC News Update - MHS Genesis and German Unity Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The launch of MHS Genesis on Sept. 22nd 2023. SFC Matthew Jeffers, LRMC Emergency Department NCOIC, speaks about some slow downs due to the new system. Germany celebrates unity day Oct 3rd. (Audio by SGT Kevin Henderson

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 05:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76654
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109913348.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Germany
    ER
    Berlin Wall
    LRMC
    MHS Genesis
    German Unity

