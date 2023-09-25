This audio talks about the Gold Star Mother and Family Day event. This audio addresses some misconceptions about German healthcare and a resource to find more information. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 05:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76653
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109913346.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Mothers and German Healthcare, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT