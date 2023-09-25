Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halloween Costume Party

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Landstuhl Community Club is hosting a Halloween Party and Costume Contest Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the club, Bldg. 3780 on Landstuhl Post.

