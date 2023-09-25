230927-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the additional activities now available at the gourmet bean on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 11:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76625
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109910882.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Gourmet Bean Golf Putters and Cornhole, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
