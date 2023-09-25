Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Now has Professional and College Football

    AFN Now has Professional and College Football

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.19.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This 15 second radio spot is advertising how you can now stream professional and college football on the AFN Now app.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 08:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76616
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109910620.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Now has Professional and College Football, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College Football
    Professional Football
    AFN Spangdahlem
    AFN Now
    A1C Jessica Heaney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT