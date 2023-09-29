Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Scoped Show September 29, 2023

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Destani Matheny hosts a live radio show at Kunsan Air Base September 28,, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76603
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109910391.mp3
    Length: 00:12:21
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Scoped Show September 29, 2023, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Kunsan
    8FW
    AFN Kunsan

