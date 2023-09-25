Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia September 27, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shout-outs, and the introduction of this week’s panel, Captain Nathan Fugate, British Representative Commander Colvin Osborn, and Command Master Chief Michelle ‘Mickey’ Coronado.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 01:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76602
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109910310.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:27
|Artist
|MCSN Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT