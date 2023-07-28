On this Pacific Pulse: Mobility Guardian 23 concludes in the Indo-Pacific region; independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) enters Sydney Harbor, Australia; U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Marine Forces Command announce the upcoming Large Scale Exercise 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 01:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76597
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109910288.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 28, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT