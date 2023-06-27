Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: June 27, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: June 27, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force and Indonesian Air Force F-16s conduct flight operations first-time together during exercise Cope West 23 in Indonesia; two U.S. B-52 bombers landed in Indonesia to execute training exercises with Indonesian Airforce F-16 aircraft marking the first time U.S. B-52 bombers have operated from Indonesia; Soldiers from the U.S. Army Pacific joined forces with soldiers from across the Pacific region for the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 23, at the Five Hills Training Facility in Mongolia

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76596
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109910287.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 27, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT