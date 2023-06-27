On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force and Indonesian Air Force F-16s conduct flight operations first-time together during exercise Cope West 23 in Indonesia; two U.S. B-52 bombers landed in Indonesia to execute training exercises with Indonesian Airforce F-16 aircraft marking the first time U.S. B-52 bombers have operated from Indonesia; Soldiers from the U.S. Army Pacific joined forces with soldiers from across the Pacific region for the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 23, at the Five Hills Training Facility in Mongolia
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 00:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76596
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109910287.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 27, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT