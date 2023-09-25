Every leader carries different sets of tools, aides, and experiences that shape their path when it comes to navigating a career in the Navy and beyond.
In this series, NAVWAR Command Master Chief Loren Rucker meets with various leaders across the command to hear about the different skills and tools they use to motivate and guide their teams to success.
In these short, casual conversations, Rucker helps to “unpack” some insightful tips and tricks for career development that YOU can pack in your rucksack.
In the second episode, CMC chats with NAVWAR Director of Contracts Troy Gunter about his career path, mentoring, and the importance of staying closely tied to the organizational mission.
This work, What's in Rucker's Rucksack? - Episode 2, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
