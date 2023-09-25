What's in Rucker's Rucksack? - Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76590" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Every leader carries different sets of tools, aides, and experiences that shape their path when it comes to navigating a career in the Navy and beyond.



In this series, NAVWAR Command Master Chief Loren Rucker meets with various leaders across the command to hear about the different skills and tools they use to motivate and guide their teams to success.



In these short, casual conversations, Rucker helps to “unpack” some insightful tips and tricks for career development that YOU can pack in your rucksack.



In the second episode, CMC chats with NAVWAR Director of Contracts Troy Gunter about his career path, mentoring, and the importance of staying closely tied to the organizational mission.