    News: GTMO Ruck 6 and Pro Volleyball Sand Slam Tour

    CUBA

    09.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230926-N-DO281-1002 - A radio news story covering the GTMO Ruck 6 hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation along with the Armed Forces Entertainment Pro Volleyball Sand Slam Tour on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News: GTMO Ruck 6 and Pro Volleyball Sand Slam Tour, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volleyball
    GTMO
    NS Guantanamo Bay
    Ruck 6
    Sand Slam

