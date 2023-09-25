The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 22: U.S. v. Anderson (C.A.A.F 2023)

In this case, CAAF considers whether courts-martial defendants have a right to a unanimous guilty verdict under the Sixth Amendment, the Fifth Amendment Due Process Clause, or the Fifth Amendment component of equal protection.

