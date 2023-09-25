Fort Meade Declassified Ep 81 Armed Forces Retirement Home

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Armed Forces Retirement Home Public Affairs Officer, Karen Nowowieski to discuss the retirement home in Washington D.C. and all they gave to offer the retired population of the Fort Meade community.