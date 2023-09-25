Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Government Shutdown and 16th Sustainment Brigade Mentorship Brunch

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Amidst impending government shutdown, Congress is moving to pass a bill to ensure active duty service members continue to receive entitlements as normal. The 16th Sustainment Brigade recently held a mentorship brunch in Baumholder, Germany, the brunch offered an open time for soldiers and leaders to discuss suicide awareness, substance abuse and more. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt, Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 03:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Government Shutdown and 16th Sustainment Brigade Mentorship Brunch, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    Baumholder
    government shutdown

