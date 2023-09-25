KMC Update - Government Shutdown and 16th Sustainment Brigade Mentorship Brunch

Amidst impending government shutdown, Congress is moving to pass a bill to ensure active duty service members continue to receive entitlements as normal. The 16th Sustainment Brigade recently held a mentorship brunch in Baumholder, Germany, the brunch offered an open time for soldiers and leaders to discuss suicide awareness, substance abuse and more. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt, Ryan C. Grossklag)