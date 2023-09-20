TAP Talk Episode 3, September 20, 2023 - Topic: VA Benefits

VA benefits are a crucial component of the support system for veterans. These benefits are designed to help veterans and their families transition back to civilian life or manage service-related injuries and disabilities. It is important to note that these benefits are not just a thank you for service, but a recognition of the sacrifices and challenges that come with military service.
It is important to ensure that all eligible veterans are aware of the benefits available to them and that they receive the support they need to access these benefits.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 08:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76553
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109905916.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:48
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
