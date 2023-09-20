Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAP Talk Episode 3, September 20, 2023 - Topic: VA Benefits

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    VA benefits are a crucial component of the support system for veterans. These benefits are designed to help veterans and their families transition back to civilian life or manage service-related injuries and disabilities. It is important to note that these benefits are not just a thank you for service, but a recognition of the sacrifices and challenges that come with military service.

    It is important to ensure that all eligible veterans are aware of the benefits available to them and that they receive the support they need to access these benefits.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 08:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76553
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109905916.mp3
    Length: 00:32:48
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAP Talk Episode 3, September 20, 2023 - Topic: VA Benefits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VA
    benefits
    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    VA benefits
    veterans

