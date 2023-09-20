Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE Comment Radio commercial

    ICE Comment Radio commercial

    ITALY

    09.26.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    A radio commercial for air on AFN that informs about the ICE comment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 05:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76548
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109905821.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist DJDADEO/ Queen
    Composer SSG Sevilla
    Year 2023
    Genre Commercial
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICE Comment Radio commercial, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    ICE
    DJ

