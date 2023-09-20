EJ King College Workshop

230926-N-AZ382-0001 SASEBO, Japan (September 26, 2023)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the EJ King school liaison officer and DODEA's college workshop being held on October 5, 2023, at EJ King Commons in Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez.)
|09.26.2023
|09.26.2023 19:14
|Newscasts
|76546
|2309/DOD_109905430.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|Promotional Spot
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|1
|0
|0
