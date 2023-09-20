Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EJ King College Workshop

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    230926-N-AZ382-0001 SASEBO, Japan (September 26, 2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the EJ King school liaison officer and DODEA's college workshop being held on October 5, 2023, at EJ King Commons in Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez.)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:14
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
