230925-N-CR158-1004 - A radio spot informing listeners of the Josh Logan concert to coincide with the grand opening of the O'Kelley's back patio on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 11:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76529
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109904139.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO: Josh Logan Concert, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
