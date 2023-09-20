230925-N-CR158-1003 - A radio spot informing listeners of updates to the Denich Fitness Center hour of operation on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 11:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76528
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109904135.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO: Denich Fitness Center Hours, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT