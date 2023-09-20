230925-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the October Trivia Night hosted by MWR, on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 12:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76526
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109904116.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO: October Trivia Night, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
