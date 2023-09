Marine Minute: MARADMIN 471/23

I’M CORPORAL ALEXIS FRENCH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



BALL SEASON IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER, AND A NEW MARADMIN JUST DROPPED WITH SOME UNIFORM UPDATES THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.



FEMALE MARINE STAFF NCO'S AND OFFICER’S CAN NOW WEAR EVENING DRESS UNIFORMS THAT RESEMBLE THEIR MALE COUNTERPARTS. MARADMIN 471/23 STATES FEMALE MARINES ARE NOW AUTHORIZED TO WEAR DRESS BLUE SLACKS AS PART OF THE STAFF NCO AND OFFICER EVENING DRESS UNIFORM. PREVIOUSLY, FEMALES HAD ONLY BEEN AUTHORIZED TO WEAR THE DRESS SKIRT.



FEMALES WERE FIRST AUTHORIZED TO RESEMBLE THE MALE DRESS BLUE UNIFORM IN 2020, STARTING WITH THE DRESS BLUE COAT.



AS OUR CORPS’ ANNUAL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION DRAWS NEAR, WE’RE REMINDED OF ALL OF THE HISTORY AND PROGRESS WE’VE MADE SINCE OUR INCEPTION IN 1775.



STAY UP TO DATE ON UNIFORM REGULATIONS, POLICY UPDATES AND MORE AT THE MARADMINS SECTION ON MARINES.MIL.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.