This is a 15-second radio advertisement publicizing a virtual Soldier and family readiness workshop taking place Nov. 16. The training is slated to be complete via Microsoft Teams.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 10:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76523
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109903902.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Virtual Soldier and Family Readiness Training, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
