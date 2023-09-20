Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Virtual Soldier and Family Readiness Training

    Radio Spot - Virtual Soldier and Family Readiness Training

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.25.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15-second radio advertisement publicizing a virtual Soldier and family readiness workshop taking place Nov. 16. The training is slated to be complete via Microsoft Teams.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76523
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109903902.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Virtual Soldier and Family Readiness Training, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Readiness
    Training
    KMC
    Virtual
    Military and Family Readiness Center

