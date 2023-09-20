Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Functional Fitness Competition

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.25.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15-second radio advertisement publicizing a functional fitness competition slated to happen Oct. 14 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The competition comes two months after the building of Rhine Ordnance Barrack's Functional Fitness Center. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Functional Fitness Competition, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN
    Fit to Fight
    Fitness
    Readiness
    KMC

