Radio Spot - Functional Fitness Competition

This is a 15-second radio advertisement publicizing a functional fitness competition slated to happen Oct. 14 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The competition comes two months after the building of Rhine Ordnance Barrack's Functional Fitness Center. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
09.25.2023
|09.25.2023 10:19
|Newscasts
|76522
|2309/DOD_109903901.mp3
|00:00:15
|Location:
KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|4
|0
|0
