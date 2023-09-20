Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RADNEWS 230925

    RADNEWS 230925

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.20.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The Following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for September 25th 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 04:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76513
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109903417.mp3
    Length: 00:00:52
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADNEWS 230925, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT