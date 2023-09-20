Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 20

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    In lieu of September's Suicide Prevention Month, this episode addresses the suicide epidemic that so many service members face today. Command Chaplain CDR David Kim, Installation Director for Psychological Health, LCDR Miguel Alampay, and HM2 Chayla Coleman, Yokosuka Mental Health Clinic Manager, stop in to give insight and provide resources for those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide or mental health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76505
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109903256.mp3
    Length: 00:56:32
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

