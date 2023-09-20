THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 20

In lieu of September's Suicide Prevention Month, this episode addresses the suicide epidemic that so many service members face today. Command Chaplain CDR David Kim, Installation Director for Psychological Health, LCDR Miguel Alampay, and HM2 Chayla Coleman, Yokosuka Mental Health Clinic Manager, stop in to give insight and provide resources for those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide or mental health.