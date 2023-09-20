The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76503" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, we check in with our on-post family partners, Balfour Beatty, and our Legal Assistance Office to discuss housing updates, Powers of Attorney, and so much more! Check it out now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.