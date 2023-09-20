Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Band Offstage: Episode 3 - "Practice Techniques"

    09.22.2023

    Audio by Gunnery Sgt. Rachel Ghadiali 

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

    The official podcast of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in Washington, D.C. Conversations and stories about topics of interest for musicians, music educators, music lovers, students, and military musicians. Hosted by members of the Marine Band. -- In this episode, members of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band discuss practice techniques.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, Marine Band Offstage: Episode 3 - "Practice Techniques", by GySgt Rachel Ghadiali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    music
    Marine Band
    military music
    auditions

