The official podcast of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in Washington, D.C. Conversations and stories about topics of interest for musicians, music educators, music lovers, students, and military musicians. Hosted by members of the Marine Band. -- In this episode, members of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band discuss practice techniques.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 12:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76499
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109900012.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:06
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Band Offstage: Episode 3 - "Practice Techniques", by GySgt Rachel Ghadiali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
