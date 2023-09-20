Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted military officials from around the world for the 15th Ukraine Defense Contact Group held on Ramstein Air Base September 19, 2023.
|09.19.2023
|09.22.2023 12:00
|Newscasts
|76497
|2309/DOD_109899791.mp3
|00:01:19
|2023
|ES
|4
|0
|0
This work, Eagle Rota News 15th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
