    20 for 20 - Missile Community Cancer Study Part 2

    WY, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Audio by Capt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, Twentieth Air Force commander; Col. Deb Davidson, 90th Medical Group commander; and Lt Col Josh Berg, 90 MDG chief of medical staff, discuss ways members of the missile community can approach their medical providers with any concerns, what considerations medical providers take into account, and more. Additional information about the Missile Community Cancer Study can also be found at https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:50
    Location: WY, US
    medical
    ICBM

