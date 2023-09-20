20 for 20 - Missile Community Cancer Study Part 2

Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, Twentieth Air Force commander; Col. Deb Davidson, 90th Medical Group commander; and Lt Col Josh Berg, 90 MDG chief of medical staff, discuss ways members of the missile community can approach their medical providers with any concerns, what considerations medical providers take into account, and more. Additional information about the Missile Community Cancer Study can also be found at https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/.