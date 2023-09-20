Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MFLAC Sigonella

    MFLAC Sigonella

    ITALY

    09.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    Spot – MFLAC Sigonella
    230922-N-BY095-1003

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella has Military and Family Life Counselors here to serve service members and their family members. They’re DoD approved third-party counselors who provide free and confidential, non-medical counseling to all military personnel and their dependents. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76492
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109899515.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFLAC Sigonella, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sigonella
    MFLAC

