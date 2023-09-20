Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament

    ITALY

    09.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    Spot – MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament
    230922-N-BY095-1002

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosts the “Swing for the Summit” golf tournament at the Picciolo Etna Golf Club Oct. 13, 2023. The tournament is open to Department of Defense and North Atlantic Treaty Organization identification cardholders within the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I . Alvarez/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IT
    Golf Tournament
    AFN Sigonella
    Swing for the Summit

