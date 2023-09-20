Spot – MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament
Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosts the “Swing for the Summit” golf tournament at the Picciolo Etna Golf Club Oct. 13, 2023. The tournament is open to Department of Defense and North Atlantic Treaty Organization identification cardholders within the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I . Alvarez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 10:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76491
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109899505.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
