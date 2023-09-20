Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 4 - Episode 1: Saving the History of the World

    WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, da Vinci – just a few of the artists whose masterpieces were stolen by the Nazis. On this episode of DIA Connections, Robert Edsel, author of The Monuments Men, talks about the greatest treasure hunt in history and the scholar soldiers who found civilizations' most important artistic and cultural treasures. You’ll also hear about DIA’s current mission to protect our shared cultural heritage. *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 16:30
    This work, DIA Connections - Season 4 - Episode 1: Saving the History of the World, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Picasso
    Nazi
    DIA Connections
    Leonardo da Vanci
    Robert Edsel
    The Monuments Men

