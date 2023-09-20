DIA Connections - Season 4 - Episode 1: Saving the History of the World

Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, da Vinci – just a few of the artists whose masterpieces were stolen by the Nazis. On this episode of DIA Connections, Robert Edsel, author of The Monuments Men, talks about the greatest treasure hunt in history and the scholar soldiers who found civilizations' most important artistic and cultural treasures. You’ll also hear about DIA’s current mission to protect our shared cultural heritage. *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
