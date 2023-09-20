NAPLES, Italy (Sep. 21, 2023) Radio news covering the 12th anniversary of the repeal of the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy and the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts a port visit in Trieste, Italy. Includes press briefing audio of Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
