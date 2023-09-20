AFN Daegu Tax Season Spot

Cpl. Jordan Leroy and Pfc. Jada Williams, AFN Daegu broadcasters, voice act in a spot prompting community members to file their taxes before tax season ends on Camp Walker, Republic of Korea, Feb, 3, 2023. Tax season is the time period, normally between Jan. 1 and April 15 of each year, when individual taxpayers can prepare and file their taxes or have other assist them with it. Tax season ends April 18. (U.S. Army audio by Spc, Vanner Bochik)