    AFN Aviano Radio News: CMSAF Bass Visits Aviano Air Base

    ITALY

    09.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on CMSAF Joanne Bass' recent visit to Aviano Air Base and the all call she hosted. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner).

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IT
    Aviano Air Base
    all call
    Leadership visits
    CMSAF Bass

