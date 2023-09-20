American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on CMSAF Joanne Bass' recent visit to Aviano Air Base and the all call she hosted. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner).
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 05:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76472
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109897038.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: CMSAF Bass Visits Aviano Air Base, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
