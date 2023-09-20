15 second radio spot for the Ghostbusters 5K run happening Oct. 13 at the Eifel Powerhaus.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 09:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76468
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109896947.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ghostbusters 5k, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT