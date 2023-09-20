Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 9/11 Memorial Ruck and IEAFA Course

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.14.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    To commemorate the events of 9/11 and pay respects to those who lost their lives, Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross partnered with the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Emergency Services to host the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy hosted a course focused on expanding air base defense knowledge for students in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - 9/11 Memorial Ruck and IEAFA Course, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    IEAFA
    KMC Update

