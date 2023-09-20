KMC Update - 9/11 Memorial Ruck and IEAFA Course

To commemorate the events of 9/11 and pay respects to those who lost their lives, Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross partnered with the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Emergency Services to host the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy hosted a course focused on expanding air base defense knowledge for students in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)