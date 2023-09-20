This 30 second radio spot advertises the Halloween Paint and Sip on October 13th at the Brickhouse on Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 04:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76466
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109896716.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Halloween Paint and Sip, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT