Behind the Triad Podcast with Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen Chief Executive Officer

In the Behind the Triad Podcast Series, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Steve Messenger discusses different aspects of leadership with a wide variety of leaders from both on and off the installation. In this fourth episode, Messenger talks with Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen Chief Executive Officer. (Audio recording and editing by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)