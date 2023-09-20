Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Podcast with Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen Chief Executive Officer

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In the Behind the Triad Podcast Series, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Steve Messenger discusses different aspects of leadership with a wide variety of leaders from both on and off the installation. In this fourth episode, Messenger talks with Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen Chief Executive Officer. (Audio recording and editing by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    podcast
    Fort McCoy
    Gunderson Health System
    Behind the Triad
    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander

