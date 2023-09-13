230920-N-CR158-1004 - A radio spot informing listeners of the upcoming closures and changes in programs at the MWR Community Library on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2023 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76458
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109894478.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
This work, GTMO - Library Closures, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
